Volvo C40 Recharge sees price increase, XC40 petrol discontinued

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:11 pm Oct 12, 202307:11 pm

XC40 now offered only in electric Recharge trim

The Volvo C40 Recharge, which hit the Indian market in early September, has seen a price increase of Rs. 1.7 lakh, bumping its ex-showroom price to Rs. 62.95 lakh. This comes after the automaker racked up over 100 bookings for the electric SUV within a month of its debut. Deliveries are already underway, with Volvo prioritizing them to satisfy customer demand. The electric SUV's strong start can be credited to its sleek design, luxurious features, and powerful yet quiet performance.

XC40 now available only in electric Recharge trim

Following the warm welcome of the C40 Recharge, Volvo has opted to offer the XC40 solely in its all-electric Recharge trim. Previously, the XC40 was also available with an internal combustion engine (ICE) petrol powertrain. To sweeten the deal for potential buyers, Volvo is rolling out a limited-time "Festive Delight Offer" for the XC40 Recharge, which includes a discount of Rs. 1.7 lakh, three years of complimentary service, and an extended warranty.

Competing with other electric SUVs in Indian market

The Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a price tag of Rs. 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the C40 Recharge is slightly pricier at Rs. 62.95 lakh. Both electric SUVs go head-to-head with competitors like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai IONIQ 5 in the Indian market. These vehicles cater to a growing demand for electric vehicles in India as consumers become more eco-conscious and seek alternatives to traditional ICE-powered vehicles.