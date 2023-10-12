Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 to come in 4 dual-tone shades

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 to come in 4 dual-tone shades

By Pradnesh Naik 05:38 pm Oct 12, 202305:38 pm

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will ride on cross-spoked wheels with tubeless tires (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Anticipation is building for the launch of Royal Enfield's Himalayan 452 in India. In the latest development, leaked images have emerged online, revealing the motorcycle in four eye-catching color schemes. These include yellow and black, red and gray, gray and blue, and white with gray dual-tone paint options. The yellow and black version stands out with its golden-colored spoke wheels, adding a touch of elegance to the adventure bike's design.

2/4

Upgraded features will set Himalayan 452 apart from competition

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will come with several improvements over its predecessor, such as a new LED headlight, an updated fuel tank design with jerry can holders, split-type seats, and a two-piece grab rail. Interestingly, the white-colored model features cross-spoked wheels, while the other three variants have conventional units. This implies that Royal Enfield may provide both tubed and tubeless tire options for the ADV.

3/4

It is backed by a new 452cc, liquid-cooled engine

The all-new Himalayan 452 draws power from an all-new 451.65cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 39.57hp of power at 8,000rpm and around 40-45Nm of torque. This potent engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also comes equipped with dual-channel ABS and a fully digital instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity. Riders can conveniently mirror their phone on the bike's cluster for easy access to Google Maps navigation.

4/4

Test rides will begin at the end of October

The global debut of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is slated for November 7. In preparation, test rides will be offered at the end of October, giving potential buyers a chance to experience the bike's performance firsthand. This move will further aid their buying experience. With its upgraded features and robust engine, the ADV is poised to make a significant splash in the adventure motorcycle market.