2023 Tata Harrier, Safari set for launch on October 17

By Pradnesh Naik 05:06 pm Oct 12, 202305:06 pm

The Safari is the flagship model for Tata Motors in India (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is set to reveal the prices of the 2023 Harrier and Safari SUVs on October 17. The Indian carmaker has already started taking bookings for these updated models against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Both vehicles boast cutting-edge features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster with support for navigation, touch-based HVAC controls, and a JBL-sourced 10-speaker audio system.

They flaunt multiple exterior and interior upgrades

The refreshed Harrier and Safari showcase a full-width light bar at the front and rear, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, designer 19-inch alloy wheels, and a new grille. Inside, they get dual-zone climate control, a new-age steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a wireless charger, an air purifier, ambient lighting, and a new gear lever with a mode selector dial. Additionally, powered and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree surround camera, an ADAS suite, and a panoramic sunroof are also available.

They retain the powerful 2.0-liter diesel engine

Both SUVs run on the same 2.0-liter "Kryotec" diesel engine, which can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This BS6-compliant engine has been fine-tuned to produce 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The updated powertrain ensures that the Harrier and Safari facelifts deliver impressive performance while meeting the latest emission standards.