2024 Lexus RC and RC F unveiled with subtle updates
As the Lexus RC nears its 10th birthday, Lexus has spilled the beans on the 2024 RC and its high-performance sibling, the 2024 RC F. Both models get a few tweaks for the new model year, along with a small bump in the starting price. Keep an eye out for the first units of both vehicles, as they're set to hit dealerships in the US later this year.
New exterior colors and wheel options
The 2024 Lexus RC now sports a fresh Cloudburst Gray exterior color option, plus 19-inch Enkei wheels for the F Sport model. On the other hand, the RC F Track Edition will be up for grabs in three new exterior colors - Ultra White, Cloudburst Gray, and Caviar. These updates give customers more ways to make their ride their own when picking their favorite model.
Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 offered as standard
Every unit of the 2024 Lexus RC and RC F comes standard with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5. This all-inclusive package of safety and assist features has got you covered with pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, and automatic high beam headlights. Left-turn vehicle intersection support, adaptive cruise control, and road sign assist are also offered.
Unchanged engine lineup for 2024 models
Under the hood, the base RC 300 model still packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that cranks out 241hp of power and 350Nm of torque. The mill is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The top-of-the-line RC F keeps flexing its 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated, V8 unit that pumps out 472hp and 535.5Nm of torque. With a 0-97km/h acceleration time of just four seconds, it's the fastest and most powerful member of the 2024 RC family.
How much does it cost?
The 2024 Lexus RC 300 starts at $45,920 (around Rs. 38.2 lakh) in the US. Meanwhile, the RC F Track Edition will set you back $101,170 (roughly Rs. 84.2 lakh). We do not know if it will arrive in India.