2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S unveiled with subtle design changes

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S comes equipped with multiple ADAS functions (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the GLA 45 S, showcasing subtle design changes and enhanced technology. The high-performance crossover now boasts a revamped front apron and an AMG crest on the hood, taking the place of the iconic three-pointed star logo. Additionally, the headlight and taillight clusters have been given minor design updates. The updated SUV follows the recent upgrades to the GT 63 S E Performance Coupe.

The SUV features an AMG Performance steering wheel

The 2024 GLA 45 S comes standard with 20-inch wheels, but there's also an optional 21-inch set available. The wheel arch extensions, previously black, now match the body color, giving the crossover a more unified look. Inside, it gets an AMG Performance steering wheel as standard equipment. The MBUX infotainment system has also been upgraded with more computing power and a new AMG-specific interface. Mercedes-AMG has improved USB charging capabilities and added wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The powertrain option remains unchanged

Under the hood, the AMG GLA 45 S draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine that develops 416hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. The power is channeled to a fully variable '4MATIC' all-wheel-drive system, via an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 270km/h.