2023 Tata Nexon EV goes official in India: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 07, 2023 | 10:00 pm 2 min read

The car now gets vehicle-to-vehicle charging function

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has revealed the updated version of its popular electric SUV, the Nexon EV in India. As for the highlights, the refreshed model boasts a new exterior design, an updated cabin, and additional features. Bookings for the Nexon EV (facelift) will open here on September 9, with the prices set to be announced on September 14.

The car has split headlights and 16-inch wheels

The 2023 Nexon EV features a revamped exterior design, including a new front fascia with split LED headlamps and integrated DRLs with sequential turn indicators. The bumpers now have vertical struts, and the headlamps are connected by an illuminated strip. The 16-inch alloy wheels sport a new design, while the rear resembles the standard Nexon, but with the 'Nexon.ev' badge on the tailgate.

A larger 12.3-inch infotainment panel is present inside

Inside, the Nexon EV (facelift) comes equipped with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, and a touch-based aircon panel. The center console has been redesigned, featuring a drive mode selector and a wireless charging pad. It also gets a suite of safety features such as six airbags, hill-descent control, a 360-degree-view camera, and ESP, as standard.

It delivers a range of up to 465km per charge

In India, the Tata Nexon EV (facelift) runs on a 127hp/215Nm PMS electric motor and a 143hp/215Nm, PMS AC powertrain. It also gets a choice of two battery packs- a 30kWh battery and a 40.5kWh unit. The former delivers a range of up to 325km, while the latter promises a range of up to 465km.

