Citroen C3X crossover sedan to debut soon: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 07, 2023 | 05:56 pm 2 min read

The upcoming Citroen C3X will roll on designer wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Citroen)

After witnessing the success of the C3 and C3 Aircross, Citroen is now gearing up to introduce the all-new C3X in the Indian market. The upcoming sedan will be similar to the Europe-spec C4X and C5X models. It will likely feature a high ground clearance due to its crossover DNA. With a launch anticipated around mid-2024, it will be the first sedan from the French automaker on our shores.

It will flaunt an SUV-like rugged design language

The upcoming Citroen C3X is expected to retain the same platform and wheelbase as the India-spec C3 Aircross SUV. The vehicle will merely be adopting a sedan body style. It will likely sport quirky styling elements such as bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille with the 'Double Chevron' logo, a fastback-like sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels.

It will feature roof-mounted AC vents and multiple airbags

The Citroen C3X will likely feature roof-mounted AC vents to provide more effective cooling in our climate. Its spacious five-seater cabin will get a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, manual AC, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options from the C3 micro-SUV. Passengers' safety would be ensured by multiple airbags.

It will likely be backed by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor

The technical details of the upcoming C3X are yet to be disclosed by Citroen. However, we expect the sedan to draw power from the same 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, inline-triple, turbo-petrol engine from its sibling, the C3 Aircross. The mill will likely develop 108.4hp/190Nm.

