Mercedes-Benz EQG prototype revealed at IAA Mobility: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 07, 2023 | 05:10 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz EQG will come equipped with a quad motor setup (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has showcased a near-production prototype of its upcoming electric G-Class SUV, the EQG, at the 2023 IAA Mobility in Munich, Germany. The zero-emission vehicle is set to make its world premiere in a few months. It will be built alongside the internal combustion engine (ICE) model in Graz, Austria. The EQG aims to revolutionize the luxury off-roading segment with its advanced electric powertrain and innovative features.

The e-SUV will utilize a heavily modified steel ladder-frame chassis

As Mercedes-Benz bids farewell to the V12 powertrain with the G65 Final Edition and the G500 V8 Final Edition models, the EQG is set to take center stage in the G-Class line-up. The electric SUV will utilize a modified version of the steel ladder-frame chassis (W463) that has underpinned the ICE-powered G-Class models. With the G63 still available, the EQG marks a significant shift toward electrification for the legendary off-roader.

High-density battery will get a carbon fiber cover for protection

The EQG is expected to feature a quad-motor setup and an optional high-density battery pack with silicon-anode chemistry, boosting energy density by 20-40%. This will provide a significant increase in range for the hefty 3,000kg EV. The battery will be encased in steel and wrapped in a carbon fiber-reinforced polymer compound for protection during off-road adventures and water crossings. The EQG will also offer Trail, Rock, and Sand driving modes, as well as a creeper mode for controlled off-road speeds.

It will be the second Mercedes vehicle with quad-motor setup

The EQG won't be Mercedes's first electric vehicle with four motors, as the SLS AMG Electric Drive featured a quad-motor setup back in 2012. However, its long-range variant with the high-density battery pack won't be available until 2025, a year after the standard electric model's debut. One of the e-SUV's standout features will be the G-Turn, allowing for 360-degree tank-like turns using shift paddles to select the direction.

