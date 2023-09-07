Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally EV goes official: Check price, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 07, 2023 | 04:34 pm 2 min read

The car rides on 19-inch wheels

Ford has unveiled the Mustang Mach-E Rally, its first-ever rally-inspired electric vehicle (EV). The crossover boasts a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup, 19-inch white alloy wheels, a raised suspension, and a rear spoiler. With a targeted starting price of $65,000 (around Rs. 54 lakh), the Mustang Mach-E Rally is set to go into production early next year. Its deliveries will begin soon after in North America and Europe.

Impressive power and rally-inspired design

The Mustang Mach-E Rally features a combined targeted output of at least 480hp and 881.2Nm of torque from its two electric motors. It claims a sprint time of 0-97km/h in just 3.5 seconds. The exterior design includes rally-inspired fog lights, a Focus RS-inspired rear spoiler, a front splitter, and racing stripes. The EV rides on a tweaked suspension with 0.78 inches of extra ground clearance compared to the Mach-E GT.

What about its interiors?

The Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally offers a unique RallySport Drive Mode designed for off-road driving, allowing for better control, bigger slides, and improved handling in loose corners. It also comes with 19-inch Michelin CrossClimate2 tires for enhanced grip on the roads. Inside, the vehicle features gloss white accents on the dashboard, steering wheel spokes, as well as the Ford-designed performance seats.

