Mercedes-AMG unveils GT Concept E Performance at 2023 IAA Mobility

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 07, 2023 | 03:33 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept E Performance rides on blacked-out designer wheels (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has showcased a camouflaged prototype of the GT Concept E Performance at the ongoing 2023 IAA Mobility event, leaving attendees in awe. The plug-in hybrid car features an electric motor driving the rear axle and a potent V8 engine under the hood. The setup delivers a combined output of over 800hp. With a modified bumper to accommodate a charging port, the coupe is expected to hit the production line in 2024.

The all-new hybrid powertrain develops over 800hp

The standard Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe has been upgraded into the GT Concept E Performance with an all-new plug-in hybrid powertrain. This electrified setup is expected to develop over 800hp, which is a significant increase from the current model's 577hp. The car's larger body allows it to accommodate the intricate plug-in hybrid V8 setup, making it a formidable competitor in the luxury sports car market.

The high-performance coupe is slated to arrive in 2024

The production model of the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept E Performance is slated for a 2024 launch. With its larger body, a spacious 2+2 seater cabin, and electrified powertrain, the sporty yet sustainable coupe is set to make waves in the automotive industry. As the market continues to shift toward electrification, the hybrid car is poised to be a frontrunner in the race for high-performance, eco-friendly vehicles.

