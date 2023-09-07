Polestar Synergy breaks cover as an electric supercar: Check features

Polestar Synergy rolls on aero-tuned designer wheels (Photo credit: Polestar)

Polestar has revealed its latest creation, the 'Synergy,' as an all-electric supercar at the ongoing 2023 IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany. The vehicle is a result of Polestar's Design Contest, which challenged over 600 participants to design a performance-focused car. Apart from this, the company has also partnered with Mattel's Hot Wheels brand for future design inspiration and collectible production.

The car is based on designs by 3 individuals

The 'Polestar Synergy' supercar combines the winning designs of three individuals from the design contest. Devashish Deshmukh and Swapnil Desai, both based in Paris, France, won for the exterior design, while Yingxiang Li from China won for the interior appearance. The final design features a single-seat floating interior with an emphasis on control, inspired by emotional durability and technical upgradability.

The supercar's fascia is inspired by a hammerhead shark

Inspired by a hammerhead shark, both Deshmukh and Desai focused on hollowed-out volumes, resulting in the wider proportions of the supercar. It features a flip-type glass canopy for easy ingress and egress. Along with the yoke-style steering wheel, the Synergy exudes the charm of a fighter jet's cockpit. A large driver's display paired with a virtual-reality visor shows additional information related to the EV.

Collaboration with Hot Wheels will be a game-changer for Polestar

As part of the partnership between Polestar and Mattel's Hot Wheels brand, the Swedish EV maker's production vehicles will be immortalized as both Hot Wheels and Matchbox collectibles in the future. This collaboration showcases the innovative designs of Polestar vehicles. It also aims to bring the excitement of electric supercars to a wider audience through the popular scale model brands.

