Bentley's Bentayga gets even more luxurious with new enhancements

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 27, 2023 | 10:17 am 2 min read

The Bentley Bentayga range features a massive panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Bentley)

Luxury carmaker Bentley has announced a series of enhancements for its uber-luxurious SUV, the Bentayga. This includes new exterior customization options, cabin features, and upgrades to its advanced safety features. The second-generation model now offers an all-wheel steering system and the 'Airline Seat Specification' on all variants. These enhancements aim to elevate the Bentayga's status as a top choice for luxury SUV buyers seeking comfort, performance, and cutting-edge technology.

The upgrades increase the overall experience for passengers

The Bentley Bentayga now comes with an all-wheel steering system as standard on the Azure and S models, and optional on other models. This makes the full-size SUV more nimble to handle. The Airline Seat Specification, an option previously exclusive to the long wheelbase model, is now available across all Bentayga variants. This advanced seating system measures passenger temperature and surface humidity every 25 milliseconds, adjusting heat and ventilation accordingly for optimal comfort.

It uses sustainable materials to make it more environment-friendly

The Bentley Bentayga's cabin now features 100% recycled nylon carpets, maintaining the same quality as previous models while promoting sustainability. Connectivity has also been improved with its remote park assist system, allowing remote engine operation and vehicle maneuvering via a smartphone within 11.5 feet. Its driver assistance features have been upgraded with Intelligent Park Assist, 3D Surround View, and Emergency Assist joining the line-up.

The Bentayga improves the in-cabin air quality for its occupants

The Bentayga's advanced air conditioning system monitors and adjusts air quality for improved cabin comfort. The premium SUV also boasts new safety features such as real-time road visualization and assistance feature status updates displayed on the driver's instrument panel. With these upgrades, the Bentley continues to set the standard in the premium full-size SUV segment, offering a perfect blend of comfort, performance, and state-of-the-art technology.

