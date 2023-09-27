BMW's new plug-in hybrid 5 Series boasts fuel-efficiency of 100km/l

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 27, 2023 | 10:00 am 2 min read

The new BMW 5 Series models come equipped with ADAS functions (Photo credit: BMW)

Luxury carmaker BMW has revealed two new 5 Series plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models, the 530e and 550e xDrive for the global markets. Both sedans feature the automaker's "eDrive" 48-volt mild hybrid technology. These advanced vehicles boast impressive fuel efficiency and electric-only range, making them an attractive option for eco-conscious drivers. Set to launch in November, both versions can now be pre-ordered in Germany.

With the new PHEV models, BMW combines power and efficiency

The 530e sedan combines a four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW's eDrive technology, producing 299hp of maximum power and offering up to 100km of electric range. The top-spec 550e xDrive trim features an inline-six-cylinder engine, developing a maximum power of 489hp and providing an electric-only range of up to 90km. The new 5 Series models utilize an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

The cars boast impressive fuel efficiency

On the Worldwide Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle, both the 530e and 550e xDrive boast an impressive combined fuel consumption of between 99km/l and 166km/l. The high-voltage lithium-ion battery, located in the 5 Series underbody, provides a usable energy content of up to 19.4kWh and can be fully charged in about three hours and 15 minutes. Adaptive recuperation technology allows the battery to recover electrical energy while driving.

The sedans get special lightweight wheels to enhance appearance

The new 530e and 550e xDrive sedans come with an extended list of standard equipment. The list includes special aerodynamically-tuned 19-inch lightweight alloy wheels. Additionally, both hybrid vehicles feature BMW's "IconicSounds Electric" system, which provides acoustic feedback matching the accelerator pedal's movements to enhance the electric driving experience. These models are the latest to utilize the carmaker's eighth-generation 5 Series platform.

