Electric One launches E1 Astro and E1 Astro Pro scooters

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 26, 2023 | 04:44 pm 1 min read

They have a top speed of 65km/h

Homegrown automaker Electric One has launched two electric scooters in the Indian market, the E1 Astro and E1 Astro Pro. Both models feature a 2.4kW motor, a 72V Lithium-ion battery, and a top speed of 65km/h. The E1 Astro delivers a claimed range of 100km. Meanwhile, the E1 Astro Pro boasts a range of 120km per charge (up to 200km with an Adventure S battery pack).

How much do they cost?

The E1 Astro is priced at Rs. 99,999, while the E1 Astro Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 1,24,999 (both prices, ex-showroom). Both scooters are available in five shades, including Elegant White, Racing Green, Red Berry, Metallic Gray, and Blaze Orange. The vehicles pack a battery onboard, which takes around three to four hours to be completely charged.

What about their availability?

Initially, the E1 Astro and E1 Astro Pro electric scooters will be available in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam. The firm plans to expand its presence across 20 states in India and enter Nepal and Sri Lanka. Electric One will offer an extended warranty and a "No Question Asked" replacement policy for all critical components.

