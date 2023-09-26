Nissan unveils 20-23 concept as preview of next-generation electric Micra

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 26, 2023 | 03:31 pm 2 min read

The car flaunts scissor-style doors

Nissan has revealed the 20-23 concept, a preview of the next-generation all-electric Micra, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its European design center in Paddington, London. The concept highlights Nissan's participation in the Formula E racing series and its heritage of bold hatchbacks. The electrified Micra will be built alongside the Renault 5 at the ElectriCity production hub in France, featuring a 134hp front-mounted motor and a 400km range.

Bold, race-inspired design by NDE team

The Nissan Design Europe (NDE) team was tasked with designing a car "with no constraints," resulting in an overtly race-inspired look. The 20-23 concept features big diffusers on the front and rear, a touring car-specific rear wing, outsized wheel arches, scissor doors, and ultra-low-profile racing tires. CEO Makoto Uchida unveiled the concept at NDE's headquarters in central London, emphasizing its "sporty urban" proposition.

Next-gen Micra to share CMF-BEV platform

The next-generation electric Micra will enter production in 2026. It will be built on the CMF-BEV platform used by Alliance partner Renault for its Renault 5 and Alpine A290 hatchback. The 20-23 concept shares some design cues with the production car, including two-piece round LED light clusters and a black 'floating' roof. However, the concept's interior, described as a "futuristic interpretation of a racing car's bare functionality," is less likely to be carried forward to the production version.

Electric Micra will boast 400km range

The 20-23 concept's interior features bucket-style seats, foam-covered brace bars, and a yoke-style steering wheel. The device hosts a variety of switches and buttons and has paddles to adjust the regenerative brakes and performance of the electric motor. The all-electric Micra will boast similar power and range figures as its Renault 5 sibling, a 134hp front-mounted motor and a range of 400km per charge.

