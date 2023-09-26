Mahindra Thar gets price hike of Rs. 43,500 in India

Written by Akash Pandey September 26, 2023 | 03:30 pm 1 min read

The upward revision affects all variants of the lifestyle SUV

Mahindra has implemented yet another price hike this year, and this one affects the popular model Mahindra Thar. The increase is attributed to rising input costs. The Thar is the latest model from the brand to get a price increase this month, following the Scorpio N, XUV700, and Scorpio Classic. The upward revision affects all variants of the lifestyle SUV.

Top-end variants are the hardest hit

The Mahindra Thar has received a hike of around Rs. 43,500 for its AX (O) hard-top diesel MT RWD and LX hard-top diesel MT RWD versions. On the other hand, the entry-level LX hard-top petrol AT RWD trim witnesses a price increase of Rs. 28,001. The other variants have experienced a moderate increase of around Rs. 16,200.

Five-door Thar is launching next year

In India, the Mahindra Thar now starts at Rs. 10.98 lakh and goes up to Rs. 16.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The company is planning to introduce a five-door, five-seater version of the Thar, which is going to debut in the Indian market in early 2024. At the moment, the SUV is offered only in the two-door, four-seater configuration.

