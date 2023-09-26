Bajaj Pulsar N150 debuts in India at Rs. 1.18 lakh

Auto

Bajaj Pulsar N150 debuts in India at Rs. 1.18 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 26, 2023 | 02:53 pm 2 min read

The bike offers single-channel ABS

Bajaj Auto has launched the highly anticipated Pulsar N150 in India, a sportier iteration of the Pulsar P150. With a price tag of Rs. 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Pulsar N150 boasts a striking design, impressive fuel efficiency, and a powerful engine. The motorcycle is offered in Racing Red, Metallic Pearl White, and Ebony Black colors, catering to the diverse preferences of bike enthusiasts across the nation.

Eye-catching design inspired by Pulsar N160

The Pulsar N150 inherits its design from the Pulsar N160, featuring a sharp LED projector headlamp, a bulky fuel tank, and a digital instrument cluster. It comes with contrast finishing and piercing color breaks, adding to its visual appeal. The bike features a contoured stepped-up seat, a sleek exhaust, a USB port, and floating-style body panels. Weighing 7kg lighter than the N160, it also sports 120 cross-section rear tires for enhanced performance.

Powerful engine delivers impressive efficiency

Powered by a 149.68cc, four-stroke engine with a single cylinder, the Pulsar N150 generates 14.3hp of power and 13.5Nm of torque. It features a five-speed gearbox and offers a mileage of about 45-50km/liter. It also gets single-channel ABS. For suspension duties, the bike is equipped with telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end, ensuring a comfortable and smooth ride.

Poll If not the Bajaj Pulsar N150, which bike will you buy?

Share this timeline