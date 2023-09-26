Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S E Performance, GLC43 Coupe revealed: Check features

Auto

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S E Performance, GLC43 Coupe revealed: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 26, 2023 | 01:42 pm 2 min read

Both cars get AMG Speedshift nine-speed transmission

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the high-performance AMG Coupe versions of its GLC SUVs, the GLC43 and the GLC63 S E Performance Coupes. These sloped-roof models share the same running gear as their standard AMG GLC SUV counterparts, which debuted in July. Both models feature the brand's AMG Speedshift nine-speed transmission, rear-axle steering, and AMG Ride Control suspension as standard equipment.

GLC63 S E Performance Coupe has top speed of 275km/h

The GLC63 S E Performance Coupe boasts a turbocharged, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that produces 469hp of power on its own. Additionally, its single electric motor contributes 201hp, resulting in a combined output of 670hp and 1020Nm. However, this peak power is only available for a 10-second burst. The model can sprint from 0-97km/h in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 275km/h.

GLC43 Coupe accelerates from 0-97km/h in 4.7 seconds

The GLC43 Coupe also features a hybrid powertrain, albeit with a milder output. Mercedes-Benz equips the model with the same turbocharged four-cylinder engine but tuned to deliver 416hp. A small electric motor delivers a temporary 13hp boost when needed. It accelerates from 0-97km/h in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 249.5km/h. Like the GLC63 S E Performance Coupe, the GLC43 Coupe offers performance brakes, AMG Ride Control suspension, and an interior layout featuring the familiar MBUX system.

What about their pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability details of the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 and GLC63 S E Performance Coupes are yet to be disclosed. However, the carmaker mentions that the GLC43 will debut as a 2024 model, whereas the GLC63 S E Performance will be a 2025 model.

