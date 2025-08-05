Dhanush-Mrunal dating? All about their age-gap, past relationships, and more

Tamil superstar Dhanush and Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur are reportedly dating. The rumors started after a video of the two holding hands and chatting went viral on social media . This speculation was further fueled by Dhanush's presence at the screening of Thakur's latest film, Son of Sardaar 2, in Mumbai. Here's all we know about this brand-new celebrity couple.

Relationship update Friends are rooting for them, said source A source told News18 Showsha, "Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new and they've no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media." The source added that both actors are unfazed about being spotted together in public. "Friends are truly rooting for them as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts." Interestingly, both of them are Leos.

Meeting details When and how did it all begin? The source further revealed, "The success of Sita Ramam opened doors for Mrunal in the South film industry. She has simultaneously been working in Mumbai too." "Mrunal, who is currently shooting for Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh, keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad, and it's during an event down south where she met Dhanush." Thakur's work commitments down South gave her more time and opportunity to interact with the Tamil heartthrob, and they developed a friendship.