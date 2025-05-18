Fauji is one of the most ambitious projects in Telugu cinema, with a budget of over ₹700 crore.

The film stars an ensemble cast with Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jayaprada in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is being composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar and the project is being backed by Mythri Movie Makers on a lavish scale.

The shooting schedule will last over a month, covering several crucial portions of the film.