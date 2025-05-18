'Fauji': Prabhas gears up for upcoming Hyderabad schedule
What's the story
The much-awaited Tollywood film, Fauji (temporary title), will resume shooting on May 20, 2025, reported 123Telugu.
The Prabhas-starrer is the actor's first collaboration with director Hanu Raghavapudi.
Newcomer Imanvi has been roped in as the female lead.
The shooting will be held at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, with Prabhas joining the crew on May 26.
Production details
'Fauji' boasts an ensemble cast and a grand budget
Fauji is one of the most ambitious projects in Telugu cinema, with a budget of over ₹700 crore.
The film stars an ensemble cast with Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jayaprada in pivotal roles.
Music for the film is being composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar and the project is being backed by Mythri Movie Makers on a lavish scale.
The shooting schedule will last over a month, covering several crucial portions of the film.
Anticipation
'Fauji' poised to be a landmark film in Prabhas's career
As the date for shooting nears, excitement for Fauji grows.
The film is being touted as a landmark project in Prabhas's career and a visual treat for moviegoers.
Prabhas also has Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Salaar 2, The Raja Saab, and Spirit in the pipeline.