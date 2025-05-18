What's the story

The much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu, is all set for its new season with a possible September 2025 premiere.

While there was speculation about Nandamuri Balakrishna taking Nagarjuna's place as the host, sources have confirmed that the latter will return, reported OTTPlay.

He has renewed his contract for another year and will host the upcoming season.

He has been hosting the show for the last six years.