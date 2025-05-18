Nagarjuna to return as host for 'Bigg Boss Telugu' S09
What's the story
The much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss 9 Telugu, is all set for its new season with a possible September 2025 premiere.
While there was speculation about Nandamuri Balakrishna taking Nagarjuna's place as the host, sources have confirmed that the latter will return, reported OTTPlay.
He has renewed his contract for another year and will host the upcoming season.
He has been hosting the show for the last six years.
Fan reactions
Balakrishna's hosting style stirred excitement
Balakrishna, known for his commanding hosting and tough taskmaster avatar, had fans thrilled when rumors did rounds that he might host Bigg Boss 9 Telugu.
However, these speculations have been put to rest with Nagarjuna's return.
A source revealed to the portal that Nagarjuna was offered a whopping amount to host the new season.
Despite his mixed reactions from fans over his hosting style, the makers seem confident in his abilities for the upcoming season.
Films
Nagarjuna's upcoming films: 'Kuberaa' and 'Coolie'
Coming to Nagarjuna's films, he was last seen in Naa Saami Ranga in 2024.
He is currently awaiting the release of his next, Kuberaa, which also stars Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna.
He also has a pivotal role in Coolie, which is led by superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.