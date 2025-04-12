Banijay Asia withdraws from 'Khatron...15,' show's future uncertain: Report
What's the story
The future of Khatron Ke Khiladi, one of the most loved stunt-based reality shows, now hangs in the balance as its producer, Banijay Asia, withdrew at the last minute.
The production house recently decided against moving ahead with the new season, insiders told India Today.
"A few celebrities were already locked, and others were in discussion with the team at different stages," a source stated.
Disruption
Star-studded lineup and filming plans disrupted
Several celebrities had already signed contracts for the show's 15th season, including Munawar Faruqui, Orry, Isha Malviya, Khushboo Patani, and boxer Neeraj Goyat.
They also had plans to fly to an international location for the shooting next month.
"After the producers put out their decision to the channel (Colors), the locked celebrities' dates were also released," the source added.
Meanwhile, host Rohit Shetty is reportedly upset with these developments, as he was excitedly looking forward to the new season.
History
'Khatron Ke Khiladi' has a history of celebrity hosts
The Indian adaptation of the American TV series Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi first premiered on Sony TV in 2008.
From Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the show has been hosted by several Bollywood celebrities through the years.
While Kumar hosted the first, second, and fourth seasons, Chopra Jonas hosted the third.
Arjun Kapoor hosted the seventh season, while Shetty has been the face since the eighth.