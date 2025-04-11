The closing part of the grand finale will air on Sony TV at 8:00pm. It will also be available for streaming on SonyLIV.

The first part of the finale, which aired on Thursday, featured chef Sanjeev Kapoor and saw the families of the finalists come to cheer and support them.

A source told Filmibeat, "The finale will feature tough challenges, delicious dishes, and a blockbuster grand finish, with the winner taking home the trophy and a hefty cash prize."