Catch the 'MasterChef India' finale tonight - details inside
What's the story
The much-anticipated grand finale of Celebrity MasterChef India will air on Friday.
For the last four months, this cooking-based reality show has been a culinary battleground, with the contestants preparing a range of delicacies to impress judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan.
The top five finalists who will be vying for the title are Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, and Faisal Shaikh.
Viewing details
'Celebrity MasterChef India' finale: Where to watch
The closing part of the grand finale will air on Sony TV at 8:00pm. It will also be available for streaming on SonyLIV.
The first part of the finale, which aired on Thursday, featured chef Sanjeev Kapoor and saw the families of the finalists come to cheer and support them.
A source told Filmibeat, "The finale will feature tough challenges, delicious dishes, and a blockbuster grand finish, with the winner taking home the trophy and a hefty cash prize."
Contestants' journey
Khanna and Prakash secured spots as the 1st two finalists
Khanna and Prakash became the first two finalists after winning an international street food challenge and collecting golden coins.
The show has featured several contestants, such as Dipika Kakar, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant.
Gautam was the latest contestant to be evicted from the show.
Controversial dessert
Controversy surrounding Khanna's dessert creation
Just recently, Khanna got himself involved in a controversy after he was accused of copying a dessert originally made by Switzerland-based chef Dives Josh.
Social media users pointed out how Khanna's honey-dripping dessert looked eerily similar to one that Josh had previously shared on his Instagram feed.
Chef Vikas came out in support of Khanna, praising his dessert and calling out the trolls.