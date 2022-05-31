Entertainment

Rochelle Rao replaces Parizad Kolah Marshall on 'India's Laughter Champion'

Rochelle Rao will be hosting Sony TV's 'India's Laughter Champion.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@RochelleMRao)

Actor-host Parizad Kolah Marshall's fans will have to wait a bit longer for her television comeback. She was the primary choice to host Sony TV's India's Laughter Champion, set to be The Kapil Sharma Show's replacement. But Kolah Marshall reportedly sustained a leg injury, which led to her unexpected exit from the show. Model Rochelle Rao has now been roped in for the project.

Kolah Marshall had hosted The Great Indian Laughter Challenge which aired on the Star network between 2005-2009 and was a breakthrough in the Hindi comedy landscape.

Shekhar Suman was one of the judges of the show, along with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shatrughan Sinha.

Archana Puran Singh, who has judged Comedy Circus with Suman, will be reuniting with him on this show.

Statement Kolah Marshall regrets not returning to TV

After the unexpected turn of events, Kolah Marshall said, "I was so excited to be back in showbiz and return to a genre that I absolutely love with India's Laughter Champion." "I, unfortunately, had a terrible fall and it'll take me some time to return to Indian television and be back on my feet." She also hoped that she could make her comeback soon.

Details Rao is not new to comedy or hosting

Reportedly, Rao was the makers' first choice after Kolah Marshall backed out. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant is expected to be an ideal choice since she has been associated with The Kapil Sharma Show as an actor. The former Miss India International is also not alien to anchoring as she shot to prominence after hosting the sixth season of the Indian Premier League.

Information The show has already begun rolling

Suman shared on social media that shooting for the comedy show has commenced. He provided sneak peeks into the sets on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Puran Singh, who is known to be an active Instagram user, also shared a video and mentioned that it's the same set where The Kapil Sharma Show was shot. The comedy show will start airing on June 11.