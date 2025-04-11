Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' now set for July end: Report
What's the story
The release of Megastar Chiranjeevi's socio-fantasy film, Vishwambhara, has been postponed yet again. It was first slated for a Sankranthi 2025 release before being pushed to May. However, reports later indicated that the release was delayed to July.
Now, a new report has teased the probable premiere date.
The film, which also stars Trisha, is now eyeing a July 25 release, as per Money Control.
VFX issues
Complex VFX work causing delays for 'Vishwambhara'
The delays in Vishwambhara's release are mainly due to the intricate VFX work involved in its socio-fantasy theme.
A new VFX team with experience on big projects was roped in to enhance the visuals. However, reports suggest that the VFX effects are still not well-coordinated, resulting in repeated postponements.
This lack of planning is hurting the film's schedule and could affect its overall buzz.
Future plans
Chiranjeevi's next project after 'Vishwambhara' scheduled for 2025
Despite these setbacks, Chiranjeevi is determined to stay on top of it. He has already lined up his next, a comedy entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi, which is expected to go on floors in May.
The film is scheduled to be shot within 90 days aiming for a Sankranthi festival release in January 2026.
Vishwambhara also stars Kunal Kapoor and Ashika Ranganath in key roles.
A new song, Rama Raama, will be dropped on Saturday, marking Hanuman Jayanti.