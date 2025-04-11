What's the story

The release of Megastar Chiranjeevi's socio-fantasy film, Vishwambhara, has been postponed yet again. It was first slated for a Sankranthi 2025 release before being pushed to May. However, reports later indicated that the release was delayed to July.

Now, a new report has teased the probable premiere date.

The film, which also stars Trisha, is now eyeing a July 25 release, as per Money Control.