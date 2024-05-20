Next Article

Chiranjeevi collaborates with Mohan Raja for upcoming film: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 01:00 pm May 20, 202401:00 pm

What's the story South sensation Chiranjeevi, who is currently working on his project Vishwambhara, already has his sights set on his next venture. Recent reports reveal that the 68-year-old actor has finalized this new project with renowned Tamil director Mohan Raja. This partnership marks a reunion, as they previously joined forces for the blockbuster film Godfather (2022), a remake of the Malayalam sensation Lucifer (2019) featuring Mohanlal.

Project Greenlight

Script finalized after changes; Chiranjeevi gave approval

The script for the new film is written by BVS Ravi in collaboration with Raja, reported Telugu360. Initially, Kalyan Krishna was set to direct the film but due to Chiranjeevi's dissatisfaction with the final draft, that plan was discontinued. After some requested changes and a final narration, Chiranjeevi gave his approval to proceed with the project. He has previously expressed admiration for Raja's directorial skills, particularly during their work on Godfather.

Production plans

Sushmita Konidela to produce father's film

Sushmita Konidela along with her husband Vishnu Prasad under Gold Box Entertainments will produce the film on a large scale, fulfilling her long-held dream of producing a film featuring her father. Konidela commenced her journey in her father's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, where she worked as a costume designer. Her last collaboration with Chiranjeevi was on the film Waltair Veerayya. This marks the first occasion where she will take on the role of producer for a film starring Chiranjeevi.

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has taken a hiatus due to this reason

Meanwhile, coming back to Chiranjeevi, the actor has taken a brief hiatus from shooting Vishwambhara. He is awaiting the 2024 Andhra Pradesh election results where his brother and fellow actor, Pawan Kalyan, is a candidate from the Pithapuram constituency in Andhra. The election results are due on June 4. Notably, the actor's last appearances include the 2023 filmWaltair Veerayya and a special cameo in Bhola Shankar, a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam.