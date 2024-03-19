Next Article

Happy birthday, Karthik Subbaraj

'Mahaan,' 'Jigarthanda DoubleX': Director Karthik Subbaraj's best films

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Mar 19, 202404:10 am

What's the story Director-screenwriter Karthik Subbaraj is known for his impeccable grip over every shot, every character, and every dialogue of his films. Subbaraj, whose debut feature directorial was Pizza (2012), has come a long way and worked with several luminaries in the South Indian film industry, cementing his position in regional cinema. On his 41st birthday, take a quick look at some of his best works.

'Jagame Thandhiram'

Jagame Thandiram, led by Dhanush, is about a Madurai-based gangster who is asked to help a British crime lord. Subbaraj told PTI, "Most of my protagonists are in a gray shade because when they shift their focus to the good or bad side, you will be able to see the change and relate to it more. Jagame Thandhiram is not glorifying evil."

'Mercury'

Subbaraj was inspired to work on the silent horror film Mercury after seeing Kamal Haasan's genre-defining Pushpaka Vimana. He said, "Mercury is one of the most challenging projects I have worked on. From the nuances of the actor's expressions to the minute technicals of the movie, everything needed to be monitored and looked into." Prabhu Deva and Indhuja Ravichandran star in the film.

'Mahaan'

IMDb describes the film's plot as, "Gandhi Mahaan, a school teacher, is abandoned by his family after he decides to live a life of his own, with personal freedom." "Chiyaan" Vikram earlier said about the film, "Working in Mahaan was an unforgettable experience. To see that translate into such a phenomenal mega hit across four languages puts a huge smile on my face."

'Jigarthanda DoubleX'

Subbaraj's last directorial was Jigarthanda DoubleX, headlined by Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. It was defined as a pulpy love letter to cinema. Per Subbaraj, "My intention was to illustrate the broader influence of art and its potential as a tool for significant societal change. I aimed to maintain a consistent theme throughout the film, which is 'you don't choose art; art chooses you.'"