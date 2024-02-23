Tripti Dimri was last seen as Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor-led 'Animal'

Happy birthday, Triptii Dimri: Acclaimed works before 'Animal'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Feb 23, 202404:10 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri became an overnight sensation after starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Even though she was in a supporting role, her character Zoya was critical to the plot. As she celebrates her 30th birthday on Friday, we bring you titles that proved her acting prowess, much before Animal's success and fame.

'Bulbbul'

Directed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul is a horror film set in the 1880s, against the backdrop of the Bengal presidency. With Dimri as the titular character, Bulbbul revolves around a child bride who is a victim of many crimes. She goes through a supernatural change following which she begins to punish men who abuse women. The film received praise, especially for Dimri's performance.

'Qala'

Qala marked the second collaboration between Dimri and Dutt, after Bulbbul. Also starring Babil Khan and Swastika Mukherjee, among others, Qala is a period psychological drama that premiered on Netflix in 2022. With Dimri in the titular role, Qala marked the acting debut of Khan. Both Dimri and Khan were praised for their acts, and so was Mukherjee.

'Laila Majnu'

In 2018, Dimri starred opposite Avinash Tiwary in Sajid Ali's romantic drama Laila Majnu. Upon its release, the film failed miserably at the box office but slowly, with its digital release, it was able to earn cult status. Laila Majnu is a romantic story of two young lovers who want to get married but have to face their families' objections.

'Mom'

Dimri's early works included a role in director Ravi Udyawa's crime thriller Mom, starring Sridevi in the lead role. The title is about a mother who steps out to avenge her stepdaughter after she is sexually abused by a group of men. It also starred Akshaye Khanna, Pakistani actor Sajal Aly, Abhimanyu Singh, and others. Mom was Sridevi's last film before her death.