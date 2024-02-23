Upcoming March releases in India

'Laapataa Ladies,' 'Yodha,' 'Dune: Part Two': Upcoming theatrical March releases

Feb 23, 2024

What's the story March is going to be one memorable month for cinephiles! From Hindi films to English animated ones, there is no dearth of content that will be out next month. From an aerial actioner in the form of Operation Valentine to a spine-chilling mystery like Shaitaan, March has plenty of options for everyone across genres. Take a look at major March releases.

'Laapataa Ladies,' 'Dange'

Kiran Rao's delayed film Laapataa Ladies is finally ready to be released in theaters on March 1. Starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Nitanshi Goel, and Durgesh Kumar, it has been produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande (Viacom18). Bejoy Nambiar's Dange (titled Por in Tamil), headlined by Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhatt, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu (Hindi version) will also premiere on March 1.

'Operation Valentine,' 'Kaagaz 2'

Just a few days after being treated by a slick aerial actioner in the form of Fighter, get ready for yet another film centered around valiant Indian pilots. Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's Operation Valentine—to be released on March 1—has been helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Also releasing the same day is Satish Kaushik-Anupam Kher-Neena Gupta's Kaagaz 2, directed by VK Prakash.

'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra,' 'Dune: Part Two'

Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra—produced under the banner of OM Trinetra Films and Artverse Studios and directed by M.K Shivaaksh—will also be released on the first day of March. It stars Manoj Joshi, Ranvir Shorey, and Hitu Kanodia. Next, we have the anxiously anticipated Dune: Part Two, starring Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler. It's been helmed by Denis Villeneuve.

'Shaitaan,' 'Yodha'

The next big release post March 1 is Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan-Jyotika's horror film Shaitaan, slated to premiere on March 8. It's been directed by Vikas Bahl. Then March 15 will unfurl Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani's Yodha, which will finally be making its flight to theaters after repeated delays over the last few months. Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha executed the directorial responsibilities.

'Madgaon Express,' 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

March 22 will commemorate the directorial debuts of two Bollywood actors: Kunal Kemmu and Randeep Hooda. The former is coming with his comedy-drama film Madgaon Express, starring Divyendu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary, and Pratik Gandhi. Hooda, meanwhile, has played the lead role and directed the historical period drama project Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. It also features Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

Multiple films will be released on March 29

For animation aficionados, March 29 will unravel delight in the form of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. Coming to Hindi films arriving the same day, you can watch Tabu-Kareena Kapoor Khan-Kriti Sanon's The Crew, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and featuring Kapil Sharma in a special appearance. Also releasing the same day is Vidya Balan-led Do Aur Do Pyaar.

