Box office collection: 'Teri Baaton Mein…' grips on momentum

By Aikantik Bag 09:37 am Feb 16, 202409:37 am

What's the story Bollywood romance is a genre in itself and is known around the globe for its over the top, flamboyant take on love. This Valentine's season, Bollywood offered a quirky romantic comedy titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and it has been performing up to the expectations. The film experienced a drop after Valentine's Day but has still managed to hold the momentum.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 3.25 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 44.6 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but has emerged to rake in a decent chunk at the box office. The cast is headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, among others.

