Feb 16, 2024

What's the story A member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Elizabeth Olsen has left a lasting impact with her Marvel character Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch. The actor, who turned 35 years old on Friday, began her acting career at the age of four, along with her sisters Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen. On her birthday, we bring you some of her critically acclaimed performances.

'Silent House'

Directed by Chris Kentis and Laura Lau, Silent House is a 2011 psychological horror film revolving around a young woman who begins to face a terrorizing situation at her home while cleaning the house with her father and uncle. The remake of a Uruguayan film titled Le Casa Muda, Silent House brought critical acclaim to Olsen, who played the lead, Sarah's character.

'Liberal Arts'

Olsen is known for playing a variety of roles. She showed her acting prowess in 2012's comedy-drama movie, Liberal Arts. Written and directed by Josh Radnor, it's a story about Jesse Fisher (Radnor), a 35-year-old who is in a relationship with Elizabeth or Zibby (Olsen). The couple has a 16-year age gap with Olsen playing a 19-year-old college student.

'Godzilla'

Released in the year 2014, Godzilla is a Gareth Edwards movie. Although it is the 30th film in the Godzilla franchise, it is also the first movie that paved the way for the MonsterVerse. Apart from Olsen, it also featured Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Juliette Binoche, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Bryan Cranston, and David Strathairn. Olsen played the role of Elle Brody.

Marvel movies

Olsen became a part of the MCU in 2015 after she joined Avengers: Age of Ultron, a sequel to Marvel's 2012 film The Avengers. She later went on to reprise her role in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Olsen was once again seen in Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and miniseries Wanda Vision.

