Happy birthday, Tovino Thomas: His top-rated films on IMDb

2 min read

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:24 am Jan 21, 202404:24 am

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas's film '2018,' was selected as India's official entry to Oscars

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas garnered nationwide fame after the success of his 2021 superhero film Minnal Murali. His popularity doubled with the release of the critically acclaimed disaster film 2018 last year, which was also India's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Oscars. As Thomas turns 35 years old on Sunday, we bring you his top-rated Malayalam movies on IMDb.

'2018' (2023)

2018: Everyone Is A Hero is a survival drama based on the severe floods that devastated Kerala in 2018. It features Thomas as Anoop, Kunchacko Boban as Shaji Punnoose, Asif Ali as Nixon, Vineeth Sreenivasan as Rameshan, Narain as Winston, and Lal as Mathachan, among others. Jude Anthany Joseph directed the film. IMDb rating: 8.4 out of 10 stars Where to watch: SonyLIV

'Guppy' (2016)

Starring Chethan Jayalal and Thomas in the lead roles, this acclaimed 2016 drama is written and directed by Johnpaul George. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film managed to do moderate business at the box office. Guppy also featured Rohini, Sreenivasan, Sudheer Karamana, and Dileesh Pothan, among others, in supporting roles. IMDb rating: 8.1/10 stars Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

'Uyare' (2019)

Released in 2019, Uyare (meaning "up above") is a thriller flick starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, and Thomas. It marked the directorial debut of Manu Ashokan. The film revolves around the story of an aviation student named Pallavi, whose career takes a massive hit after an acid attack on her. IMDb rating: 8 out of 10 stars Where to watch: Netflix

'Minnal Murali' (2021)

Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali is said to be the first Malayalam superhero film. It features Thomas and Guru Somasundaram in the lead. The film revolves around Jaison Varghese, a young tailor who gets struck by lightning, only to be blessed with supernatural powers and become the titular superhero, Minnal Murali. IMDb rating: 7.8 out of 10 stars Where to watch: Netflix