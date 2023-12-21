Happy birthday, Govinda: Best Bollywood movies of the actor

By Namrata Ganguly 11:24 am Dec 21, 202311:24 am

As Govinda turned 60, watch his best Bollywood movies

Govinda, the Bollywood actor also popular and loved as the King of Comedy, turned 60 years old on Thursday. Ever since his debut in 1986, Govinda has appeared in over 160 films and cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in India. On his birthday, let's take a look at some of his iconic and most well-acclaimed Bollywood movies.

'Pyaar Karke Dekho' (1987)

Kannada director D Rajendra Babu's debut Bollywood directorial Pyaar Karke Dekho is one of Govinda's early films. It also stars the late actor Kader Khan, Mandakini, Aruna Irani, Nirupa Roy, and Om Shivpuri. It follows an aspirational singer and dancer Ravi Kumar (Govinda) who comes to Mumbai from Pune as he struggles to achieve his dreams amid an unexpected personal mess.

'Aankhen' (1993)

Remade in Telugu as Pokiri Raja, the hit action comedy film Aankhen was written by Anees Bazmee and directed by David Dhawan. The film follows two notorious brothers Munnu (Chunky Panday) and Bunnu (Govinda) and the hilarious chaos that unfolds when the latter's identical cousin (also Govinda) arrives from the village to the city after Bunnu goes missing and is presumed dead.

'Coolie No.1' (1995)

Dhawan's iconic comedy film Coolie No. 1 stars Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Mahesh Anand. It's a remake of the Tamil film Chinna Mapillai. To exact revenge on the affluent Hoshiarchand Choudhary (Khan), Pandit Shaadiram Gharjodhe (Amrapurkar) asks Raju (Govinda), who works as a coolie, to pose as a wealthy businessman to marry Malti (Karisma), Choudhary's daughter.

'Hero No. 1' (1997)

Hero No. 1 is yet another comedy film directed by Dhawan and starring Govinda and Karisma. Rajesh, the son of a wealthy business tycoon, escapes to Europe and falls in love with Meena, who went there for higher studies. The two decide to marry and return to India. However, things go awry between the two families and Rajesh tries to win Meena's family over.

'Dulhe Raja' (1998)

Directed by Harmesh Malhotra, the comedy film Dulhe Raja stars Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Khan, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra, and Asrani. The film follows Raja, who opens a small dhaba in front of a five-star restaurant owned by business tycoon KK Singhania (Khan). The story unfolds as Singhania's daughter wishes to marry Raja which Singhania initially denies and keeps a condition.