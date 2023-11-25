Happy birthday, Roopa Ganguly: Best Bengali films of the actor

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Happy birthday, Roopa Ganguly: Best Bengali films of the actor

By Namrata Ganguly 02:00 am Nov 25, 202302:00 am

Best Roopa Ganguly Bengali films to watch

Roopa Ganguly, the Bengali actor and politician, is known pan-India for her portrayal of Draupadi in the popular epic late '80s television show Mahabharat. In her nearly four-decade career, the National Award-winning singer and actor has worked with some of the biggest directors including Mrinal Sen, and several Hindi films and serials. On her 60th birthday, check out her best Bengali films below.

2/6

'Padma Nadir Majhi' (1992)

In Goutam Ghose's National Award-winning Indo-Bangladesh film Padma Nadir Majhi, Ganguly delivers a tour de force performance. Based on Manik Bandopadhyay's namesake novel, the film, set in 1947, chronicles the life of fishermen of the Padma River. Ganguly portrays the role of Kopila who is estranged from her husband with several small kids and develops a brief relationship with her brother-in-law.

3/6

'Krantikaal' (2005)

Directed by Sekhar Das, Krantikaal starring Ganguly, Silajit Majumdar, late Soumitra Chatterjee, and Hardhan Bandopadhyay unfolds in the backdrop of terrorism plaguing parts of Northeast India. Her portrayal of a woman caught in the turbulent political landscape and compassion is both compelling and nuanced. Ganguly seamlessly conveys her character's emotional turmoil contributing significantly to the film's exploration of societal upheaval and personal sacrifice.

4/6

'Antarmahal' (2005)

Based on Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay's short story, Antarmahal is directed by the late filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh. It stars Ganguly, Abhishek Bachchan, Soha Ali Khan, and Jackie Shroff. Playing the role of Mahua, a woman trapped in a patriarchal milieu, Ganguly brings a poignant intensity to the character. Her nuanced expressions convey a silent rebellion and portray her character's internal conflict and societal constraints.

5/6

'Na Hannyate' (2012)

Riingo Banerjee's disaster drama Na Hannyate is inspired by the novella The Great Tangshan Earthquake written by Zhang Ling. As Jui, a woman entangled in a complex web of emotions when she is forced to choose between saving one of her children and letting the other perish, Ganguly delivers a nuanced and powerful portrayal. It also stars Rahul Banerjee and Priyanka Sarkar, among others.

6/6

'Abosheshey' (2012)

Starring Ganguly, Raima Sen, and Ankur Khanna, Abosheshey narrates the story of a son who tries to find out about his deceased mother. Ganguly portrays the role of the mother and embodies the complexities of aging and solitude. As a woman confronting life's twilight, Ganguly's portrayal is both tender and compelling. Ganguly won a National Award for playback singing in the film.