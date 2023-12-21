Box office collection: 'Fight Club' has bleak chances of revival

By Aikantik Bag 11:05 am Dec 21, 2023

'Fight Club' box office collection

Lokesh Kanagaraj is an established name in Tamil cinema and when his name gets associated with a project, the hype is quite high. Fight Club was one such project that unfortunately fell flat on its face owing to negative word of mouth. The film has managed to earn a meager amount of money at the box office and is currently seeking a commercial boost.

Inching closer to the Rs. 10 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Abbas A Rahmath directorial earned Rs. 1.11 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 8.98 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics for its stereotypical portrayal of North Chennai. The cast includes Vijay Kumar, Monisha Mohan Menen, Kartheekeyan Santhanam, Avinash Raghudevan, Shankar Thas, and Saravana Vel, among others.

