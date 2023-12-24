Taylor Zakhar Perez's special: Interesting facts about 'Kissing Booth' actor

Taylor Zakhar Perez's special: Interesting facts about 'Kissing Booth' actor

By Tanvi Gupta

Hollywood heartthrob Taylor Zakhar Perez celebrates his 32nd birthday on Sunday

Taylor Zakhar Perez topped the "internet boyfriend hall of fame" after his stellar performance in Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2 (2020). His portrayal of Marco—a role he reprised in the franchise's third installment—sent our hearts racing. More recently, Perez gained the spotlight as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Red, White & Royal Blue. On his 32nd birthday, let's unearth interesting facts about this rising star.

Here's what ignited Perez's acting passion

Hailing from a bustling family, Perez—the sixth of eight children—traces his acting roots to a transformative experience. Inspired by his sister's stage performances, he found his calling. Recalling the impactful moment, the actor once reportedly stated, "She did like 40 performances of Annie one winter... I went with my parents, and I was watching it like, 'Ok, this is fun, I could do this.'"

His first acting role came on 'iCarly'

Perez's first professional acting role came on Nickelodeon's teen sitcom, iCarly. In the show's fifth season, episode eight, titled iGet Banned, he portrayed Keith, Carly's brief date. Despite having a minor role with just one line, Keith's memorable encounter with a lemon launcher, wielded by T-Bo (BooG!e), marked Perez's industry debut. It provided a stepping stone for subsequent opportunities in his burgeoning career.

Perez's breakout role was in 'The Kissing Booth 2'

After several minor TV appearances, Zakhar Perez catapulted into stardom with his breakout role as Marco in The Kissing Booth 2. Unaware of the franchise's popularity during auditions, he eventually secured the role, showcasing his acting prowess and musical talents. The film's success led to reprising the role in The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) and snagging major roles, including Dustin in 1Up (2022).

Perez's swimmer-turned-actor odyssey

Perez had always dreamed of becoming a Hollywood star, but he almost entered the world of professional swimming along the way. A high school competitive swimmer, he was also offered a scholarship from Fordham University in New York City. Ultimately, he declined it, opting to enroll at UCLA, where Buzzfeed notes he pursued a major in Spanish and a minor in TV and Film.