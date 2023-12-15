'Priscilla' review: Tender, sentimental portrait of fame, fortune, failed relationship

1/9

Entertainment 4 min read

'Priscilla' review: Tender, sentimental portrait of fame, fortune, failed relationship

By Isha Sharma 05:58 pm Dec 15, 202305:58 pm

'Priscilla' is out in theaters

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla—which earned Cailee Spaeny a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actress category—was released in India on Friday. Co-headlined by—an impossibly ravishing—Jacob Elordi who plays Elvis Presley, it has been adapted from Presley's ex-wife Priscilla Presley's memoir Elvis And Me. Aesthetically pleasant and emotionally tender, it's an engrossing watch, ensuring there aren't many junctures when you can look away from the screen.

2/9

This is the plot of 'Priscilla'

The film opts for an episodic narrative and is soaked in irresistible beauty from the first frame onwards. It follows Priscilla's life right from when she met Presley at 14 (he was 24) and then moves on to her phase of being besotted with him, their dating period, their marriage, the birth of their daughter Lisa, and the announcement of their eventual divorce.

3/9

Positive: Spaeny's performance is a scene-stealer

Spaeny is the indisputable star of Priscilla and from conveying the anxiety and hopefulness of a teenager to slipping into the role of a woman who seems to creak under the weight of her husband's fame and fortune—she conveys a spectrum of emotions effortlessly. She matches her steps with Elordi confidently and when they're onscreen, the film's gorgeousness is dialed up to eleven.

4/9

A peep into the life of the Presleys

Coppola directs a non-judgemental gaze toward the duo and borrows direct quotes from the book that lend the film heightened authenticity. The entire movie is painted with strokes of tenderness and throughout the two-hour-long runtime, it feels as if we're a fly on the wall in the Presley household. Notably, despite the brief runtime, Coppola covers several pivotal points mentioned in Elvis And Me.

5/9

An unhurried approach defines 'Priscilla'

Coppola goes along with a measured pace and scenes seem to flow from the first to the second and then the next; at no point (minus the climax) is Coppola in a rush to make a statement for the sake of it. I particularly enjoyed segments exploring Priscilla's insecurity and jealousy—she's forever afraid the charade of her life will crumble one day.

6/9

An exploration of the title character's loneliness

Priscilla also exists as a rumination of the grand loneliness that gnawed at the eponymous character constantly. Her daughter is closer to her nanny than to her, she dresses up per Presley's wishes, and at times, one wonders if she exists in a golden cage. Keeping up appearances is her entire life—even while going into labor, her makeup is on fleek.

7/9

Peep into how different the singer was from his wife

At one point post-intermission, Priscilla tells Elvis, "We're living separate lives." This is a thought that reverberates throughout Priscilla. He is much taller, she pales in comparison; he tours around the country, and she is locked up at his luxurious mansion; he is delighted when she is pregnant, but she thinks it's too early. Brought together by love, but pulled apart by differences.

8/9

Surprisingly, however, the ending doesn't seem perfect

Priscilla's decision to walk out of their marriage seems abrupt and there isn't enough follow-up leading to it, which particularly left me high and dry. Priscilla, literally and figurately, exits Elvis's life, and the curtains draw to a close, but the ending oddly seems too rushed, like a task that needs to be struck off the list. Without any emotional gravitas, it felt hollow.

9/9

Verdict: We recommend checking the film out

Minus it's ending when it seemed like the film still had some knots it must untie, Priscilla is quite enjoyable and is powered through by Elordi and Spaeny's accomplished performances. Even if you're not (or only slightly) aware of the story of Priscilla and Presley, Coppola's film will ignite the fire of curiosity in you. A story of impassioned love, it gets 3.5/5 stars.