Explore Tamannaah Bhatia's most impressive on-screen collaborations on her birthday
Tamannaah Bhatia's journey into showbiz began with Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005). The Telugu gem Happy Days (2007) marked a turning point in her career, but commercial movies posed challenges. Nevertheless, she carved out a place in South cinema, as well as Bollywood. As the actor turned 34, let's rewind the reel on her fabulous on-screen partnerships that added flair to her rollercoaster ride.
Bhatia and Karthi in 'Paiyaa' (2010)
Bhatia's first collaboration with Karthi in Paiyaa was a huge success in both Tamil and Telugu. Directed by N Lingusamy—the film follows strangers Shiva and Charulatha on an unusual trip to Mumbai. Charulatha—mistaking Shiva for a cab driver—seeks refuge from gangsters. The chemistry between the two actors took center stage. After a six-year hiatus, the duo reunited in Vamshi Paidipally's Oopiri (Thozha in Tamil).
Bhatia and Prabhas in 'Baahubali: The Beginning' (2015)
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning transformed Bhatia into Avantika—a warrior determined to rescue Devasena (Anushka Shetty) from Mahishmathi's tyrant king, Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati). However, her life undergoes a dramatic transformation upon meeting Shivudu/Shivu (Prabhas). The whistle-worthy chemistry between the duo stole the show, emerging as a prominent highlight of the film. Baahubali's success opened doors for Bhatia to explore more serious roles.
Bhatia and Vijay Sethupathi in 'Dharma Durai' (2016)
In Seenu Ramasamy's Dharma Durai, Bhatia and Vijay Sethupathi forged a mesmerizing collaboration. The narrative delicately unfolds the tumultuous journey of the titular character, intricately weaving through familial complexities. Their on-screen chemistry added a heartwarming dimension to the acclaimed drama. Notably, the duo reunited once more in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a 2019 Indian Telugu-language epic historical action film directed by Surender Reddy.
Bhatia and Vijay Varma in 'Lust Stories 2' (2023)
The electrifying chemistry between Bhatia and Vijay Varma in the Netflix series Lust Stories 2 undeniably takes the spotlight on this list (we're not biased). Before confirming their relationship status, the duo collaborated on a story in the series, where they shared some sizzling on-screen moments. Despite the mixed reception of the second installment of Lust Stories, audiences recognized their undeniable spark on screen.