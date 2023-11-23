Happy birthday, Naga Chaitanya: Films co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Happy birthday, Naga Chaitanya: Films co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 09:10 am Nov 23, 202309:10 am

Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in 'Thandel'

Keeping aside their personal lives, former couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu did make for a perfect on-screen couple. Even before they were married, the duo was loved for their chemistry. So, what's a better way to celebrate Chaitanya's 37th birthday than by watching some of his best films with Prabhu? Here are our recommendations for films they did together.

2/5

'Autonagar Surya'

Deva Katta's 2012 movie titled Autonagar Surya is about an orphan working as a mechanic in Autonagar who is sentenced to five years in prison after he kills a goon. After serving his jail term, Surya aspires to build a battery-run vehicle but faces many hurdles. The film, also featuring Brahmanandam and Sai Kumar, received critical appreciation for its performances and direction.

3/5

'Manam'

Manam, translated to "us" in English, is a 2014 film that's very close to the Akkineni family. It starred the family's three generations- Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Chaitanya. Revolving around eternal love and rebirth, the film also starred Shriya Saran and Prabhu as the female protagonists. Helmed by Vikram Kumar, the Akkineni family didn't only act in it, but also produced it.

4/5

'Ye Maaya Chesave'

Actor-filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave is a story about a mechanical engineer who aspired to make a career in the film industry as a director. Other than the Telugu language, Menon shot the film in Tamil language, titled Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, starring Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan. The movie's music was crooned by AR Rahman with dialogues written by Umarji Anuradha.

5/5

'Majili'

Majili is a romantic sports drama helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film was released in 2019 and featured Chaitanya and Prabhu in the leading roles alongside Divyansha Kaushik, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, and Atul Kulkarni as supporting cast. It revolves around Poorna who wishes to get selected for the railway team and aspires to play for the Indian cricket team.