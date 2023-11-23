Best Hollywood horror movies to watch on HBO Max

HBO Max boasts an impressive collection of horror films that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From classic nightmares and witches to modern terrors and serial killers, dive into the shadows and embrace the spine-chilling thrills and the scream-inducing tales as we explore the sinister side of cinema on HBO Max with the list below.

Directed by William Friedkin, The Exorcist is a groundbreaking horror film that follows the demonic possession of a young girl, Regan MacNeil. When traditional medical methods fail, two priests are called to perform an exorcism. The film's intense atmosphere, iconic performances, and terrifying scenes, including the infamous head-spinning sequence, have solidified it as a classic and one of the scariest films in cinematic history.

Tobe Hooper's 1982 horror classic Poltergeist presents a suburban family whose peaceful life is disrupted by malevolent supernatural forces. When their youngest daughter, Carol Anne, is abducted into the spectral realm through the family television, they enlist the help of parapsychologists. Filled with iconic scenes, eerie visuals, and a haunted house narrative, it remains a benchmark in supernatural horror cinema.

Guillermo del Toro's feature directorial debut, Cronos, is a mesmerizing blend of horror and fantasy. The film centers around an antique dealer who discovers a mysterious device with the power to grant immortality. As he becomes entangled with dark forces pursuing the device, the film unfolds a unique tale of vampirism and greed, showcasing del Toro's distinct visual style.

Directed by James Wan, The Conjuring is an iconic supernatural horror film based on the real-life paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren. When the Perron family experiences disturbing events in their farmhouse, the Warrens are called to help. Tension builds as the couple confronts malevolent forces, delivering a chilling and suspenseful experience, that went on to revitalize the horror genre.

Ari Aster's directorial debut Hereditary is a psychological horror masterpiece that delves into a family's unraveling secrets. After the death of her secretive grandmother, Annie Graham discovers cryptic and terrifying truths about her ancestry. As supernatural occurrences intensify, the family descends into chaos, facing nightmarish forces that challenge their sanity. With exceptional performances and a haunting narrative, it leaves a lasting and disturbing impression.