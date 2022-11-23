Entertainment

Kajol, Angad, Tamannaah's 'Lust Stories 2' set for February release?

Nov 23, 2022

'Lust Stories 2' might get released in February

After an encouraging response from the audience for Lust Stories, Netflix is gearing up to release the second season of the anthology. The new season will see stories being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Fresh updates suggest that the series, starring Kajol, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Tillotama Shome, will be released in early 2023.

The first season of Lust Stories was released in the year 2018. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee directed different short films for the anthology.

It saw Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, and Radhika Apte, among others in lead roles.

Mapping its success, Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua's production are set for the new season with fresh faces.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Lust Stories 2 are looking at a Valentine's Day 2023 release. Quoting a source, the report claimed the show might be released on a Friday close to V-day, given how the series revolves around human relationships. The report further claimed that an official announcement in this regard is expected soon.

Sujoy Ghosh's story will be headlined by Bhatia and Vijay Varma, while Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, and Bedi have been roped in for Balki's segment. Kajol will be seen in Sharma's show while Konkona's part of the series features Shome and Amruta Subhash. Reportedly, the actors have been asked to keep their schedules clear in February. The show is presently in the post-production stage.

Kriti Sanon lost the role to Advani in 'Lust Stories'

In Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan, Johar revealed how Kriti Sanon was the first choice for the role in his Lust Stories short and not Advani. It was Sanon's mother who had an objection to a particular scene in the series which made her say no. The role then landed with Advani who was seen opposite Kaushal.