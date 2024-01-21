Cast to release date: All about 'Emily In Paris' S04

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:15 am Jan 21, 202401:15 am

'Emily In Paris' fourth season went into production recently

Here's some good news for Emily In Paris fans eagerly awaiting the fourth season of Netflix's popular series. The upcoming installment officially went into production on Friday, confirmed the makers. The streaming giant also shared an image of its leading star, Lily Collins, on social media to make the announcement. We bring you all the information on its cast, possible plot, and release date.

When will 'Emily In Paris' S04 premiere?

The makers have not yet announced a timeline or release date when the fourth season will be dropped on Netflix. However, as the show went into production on Friday, it is expected to be out by December, considering its previous release schedules. Previously, all seasons of Emily In Paris were shot in the French capital. This time, too, it will reportedly be filmed there.

Who all will return to the show?

The streaming giant or the makers haven't officially announced the cast for the new season. However, those returning to the fourth season and reprising their roles in the series should include Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Ashley Park as Mindy, and Camille Razat as Camille. Moreover, there might be some new additions to the cast eventually, as seen in the previous seasons.

What to expect from 'Emily In Paris' S04?

The third season ended on many big cliffhangers, and the new season is expected to pick up right from where it left off. In season four, Emily and Gabriel stand a strong chance of being together, especially since Camille called off her marriage with Gabriel in the third season. It will, however, be interesting to see how Camille's pregnancy is explored in this season.

S04 to witness more love triangles?

Showrunner Darren Star previously teased the audience could expect more drama and complications in season four. He also hinted at more love triangles, as there is a chance that a plotline involving Camille and her Greek lover Sofia (Melia Kreiling) might be explored in detail in the upcoming season. Mindy's relationship with Nicolas (Paul Forman) and Benoit (Kevin Dias) can also be further explored.