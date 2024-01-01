'Tejas,' 'Hi Nanna': Films releasing on OTT this week



By Isha Sharma

Movies to stream on OTT this week

The new year has come bearing cinematic surprises! While the first week of January is relatively free when it comes to theatrical releases, the OTT space is the exact opposite and is abuzz with multiple films across genres on different platforms. In the mood for an emotional, sentimental story or want to step closer to a supernatural world? These films have got you covered.

'Hi Nanna'

Nani and Mrunal Thakur's family-oriented drama Hi Nanna—which opened on December 7 to positive reviews—has locked its digital outing date. It will be available on Netflix from Thursday onwards. The plot is centered around a single father (Nani) and his curious daughter, who prods him to learn more about her mother. Angad Bedi and Shruti Haasan co-feature in the Shouryuv directorial.

'Society of the Snow'

Viewers can also check out Society of the Snow on Netflix from Thursday. Based on shocking and distressing real events, the film is also Spain's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars 2024. It has been adapted from Pablo Vierci's namesake non-fiction book and recounts a Uruguayan rugby team's plane crash in the Andes mountains on October 13, 1972.

'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut's aerial action drama Tejas was released in theaters in October to mixed to negative reviews and fell flat on its face at the box office. Now, it's looking for a second lease of life through its OTT outing. The film will land on ZEE5 on Friday. Directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara, it's bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner.

'Good Grief'

Schitt's Creek alum Daniel Levy's directorial feature Good Grief is another film you can stream on Netflix on Friday if you are in the mood for a cathartic experience. Good Grief is also headlined by him. He has written and produced it as well. It had a limited release in the United States (US) theaters on December 29. Luke Evans co-stars.

'Conjuring Kannappan'

Netflix is gearing up for the digital premiere of the Tamil horror-comedy film Conjuring Kannappan. The film, released in theaters on December 8, features Sathish and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. It's directed by Selvin Raj Xavier. Netflix's synopsis reads, "After clumsily plucking feathers off a spooky dreamcatcher, a family finds itself in a nightmarish realm where injuries and death manifest in reality."