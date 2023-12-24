Veteran 'Men in Black' actor Mike Nussbaum dies at 99

By Tanvi Gupta

Hollywood actor Mike Nussbaum—recognized as the oldest professional American actor by the Actor's Equity union—died on Saturday (local time). He was 99. His daughter Karen shared the news with the Chicago Tribune, attributing his death to old age. Nussbaum was a key figure in the Chicago theater for many years and had an extensive stage, film, and television career. He was just days away from turning 100. May he rest in peace.

Friends, colleagues paid tribute to actor

Friends and colleagues paid tribute to Nussbaum, with actor Joe Mantegna stating, "When I am asked for my definition of a Chicago actor, I always say, 'Look to [Nussbaum].'" Barbara Gaines—a former artistic director of Chicago Shakespeare Theater—praised his humor and impact on the Chicago acting community. Nussbaum is survived by his second wife, Julie, children Jack and Karen, and seven grandchildren. His first wife, Annette, and their daughter, Susan, preceded the actor in death.

Nussbaum's early life and World War II service

Born in December 1923, Nussbaum grew up in Albany Park, Chicago, as the son of a fur salesman. He served in the armed forces during World War II at the Allied Expeditionary Force headquarters. Nussbaum made history as the tele-typist who sent the news of the Nazi surrender in Paris in 1945, signing the cable "Eisenhower" and adding his name to the document.

Career highlights, collaborations with playwright David Mamet

Nussbaum's acting career began in the 1960s with Robert Sickinger's Hull House company even as he simultaneously worked as a pest exterminator. He later met playwright David Mamet, who went on to cast him in his two major plays: American Buffalo (1975) and Glengarry Glen Ross (1983). His association with Mamet led him to Broadway and on tour with actors like Alec Baldwin. Mamet described Nussbaum as a seminal Chicago actor who connected the city's theatrical traditions.

Nussbaum appeared in over 40 movie/TV roles

Nussbaum appeared in over 40 movie and T.V. roles, including Field of Dreams (1989), Fatal Attraction (1987), Men in Black (1997), Frasier (1993-2004), and L.A. Law (1986-1994). His stage credits spanned decades, featuring performances in David Hare's Racing Demon, Noah Haidle's Smokefall, and Northlight Theatre's Relativity. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the League of Chicago Theaters and the New York Drama Desk Award for his role in Glengarry Glen Ross.