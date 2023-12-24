Birthday special: Anil Kapoor's best films with Madhuri Dixit

By Isha Sharma 04:15 am Dec 24, 2023

Happy birthday, Anil Kapoor

The man who found the elixir of eternal youth, Anil Kapoor turned 67 on Sunday! However, if you look at his work in Animal—and the upcoming Fighter—you would be at a loss vis-a-vis his age! Since his debut Hindi lead role in Woh Saat Din, Kapoor has become an intrinsic part of Bollywood. Let's revisit his memorable movies with his frequent collaborator, Madhuri Dixit.

'Tezaab' (1988)

N. Chandra's Tezaab marked Dixit's breakthrough role. Her performance as Mohini and her immaculate moves in the song Ek Do Teen were a rage (and still are), so much so that she became a shining star overnight. As for Kapoor, it was another classic hit in his bucket after Mr. India and also won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

'Parinda' (1989)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda stands as a cult classic in his distinctive filmography and saw Kapoor as Karan and Dixit as Paro, two star-crossed lovers whose romance ends in death for both of them. The gangster drama, interwoven with the politics of love, also starred Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Suresh Oberoi, Anang Desai, and Tom Alter. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

'Beta' (1992)

How can anyone forget the immortal, hauntingly beautiful Dil Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta, filmed on Dixit and Kapoor? Beta was brought to life by its plot, which didn't offer a single dull moment, and its performances by accomplished artists such as Kapoor, Dixit, Aruna Irani, and Anupam Kher. A story of filial piety and devotion, it was directed by Indra Kumar.

'Ram Lakhan' (1989)

Yes, Kapoor's defining song 1, 2 Ka 4/My Name Is Lakhan is from this film. Directed by Subhash Ghai, it co-starred Shroff, Raakhee, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Raza Murad, and Kapoor's best friend, Satish Kaushik. Audiences loved the innocence of the love between Kapoor's Lakhan and Dixit's Radha, and the film concretized them as one of the most bankable Bollywood pairings.