'Maamannan' pair Vadivelu-Fahadh Faasil to join forces for new project

By Tanvi Gupta 05:23 pm Jan 01, 2024

Vadivelu-Fahadh Faasil to join forces again!

Tamil actor and comedian Vadivelu and Malayalam sensation Fahadh Faasil are teaming up once again, following their successful collaboration in Mari Selvaraj's political drama Maamannan. RB Choudary's Super Good Films will produce the film, marking its 98th project. The announcement poster—dropped on Monday—showcased a yellow card with a chip and a highway running through it, suggesting a potential road movie with a tech twist.

Why does this story matter?

Maamannan breathed new life into Vadivelu's career, showcasing his untapped potential. After working on the acclaimed political drama, the actor landed a significant role in P Vasu's horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2, which starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Reportedly set to kick off filming in January, the upcoming project assures plenty of laughter, courtesy of Vadivelu's well-known comedic skills and prowess.

Meet the crew of this yet-untitled film

The upcoming film, yet untitled, will be directed by Sudheesh Sankar, known primarily for his work on Malayalam TV soaps and the 2014 film Villali Veeran. Sankar previously directed the 2009 Tamil action drama Aarumaname. Per the poster, the movie will feature music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Kalaiselvan Sivaji, and editing by Sreejith Sarang. More details about the plot and cast are still under wraps.

Take a look at the announcement post here

Quick look at Faasil's journey in Tamil cinema

This marks Faasil's sixth Tamil film and his previous works were either critically acclaimed or successful at the box office or both. He made his Kollywood debut in Mohan Raja's Velaikkaran (2017) and played pivotal roles in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe (2019) and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram (2022). Currently, Faasil is working on TJ Gnanavel's action flick Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier.

Meanwhile, let's revisit films remembered for Vadivelu's comedy

While it's been a few years since Vadivelu graced the screen with a memorable role, his comedic legacy endures through timeless tracks and side-splitting one-liners. As anticipation builds for updates on his upcoming project, fans can relish his past performances in films like Paattali (1999), Manadhai Thirudivittai (2001), Ennamma Kannu (2000), Winner (2003), Ellam Avan Seyal (2008), Marudhamalai (2007), among many others.