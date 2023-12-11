'The Archies' to 'Scoop': Looking at Netflix's top 2023 releases

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:15 am Dec 11, 2023

Before stepping into 2024, looking back at some of the best Hindi releases on Netflix

The year 2023 has seen some of the biggest and most exciting releases both in the theaters and on OTT. As we inch closer to the year's end, let us take a look back at some of the most interesting Hindi titles that were released by the streaming giant Netflix in 2023. Here are our favorite films and series to watch on the streamer.

'The Archies'

One of the biggest OTT releases of 2023 is Zoya Akhtar's directorial film The Archies, which was released on December 7. Starring Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi "Dot" Saigal, and Mihir Ahuja, the film is an Indian musical adaptation of the American Archie Comics. It marks the debut of all its lead stars, barring Ahuja.

'The Railway Men'

Shiv Rawail's The Railway Men is inspired by the true events of the tragic 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, paying tribute to its unsung heroes. Starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil I Khan, the series is about how railway workers turned saviors for people during the deadly gas leak, saving the lives of many. It also stars Juhi Chawla and Sunny Hinduja.

'Khufiya'

Vishal Bhardwaj's espionage thriller Khufiya was released on Netflix in October. With Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, the film also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, and Shataf Figar, among others. It marked Bangladeshi actor Azmeri Haque Badhon's Hindi debut. Based on Amar Bhushan's Escape to Nowhere, Khufiya is a story about an Indian intelligence officer turning into a mole.

'Jaane Jaan'

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut in 2023 with the Netflix film Jaane Jaan. Starring her in the lead along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the mystery crime thriller is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Released in September, Kapoor Khan essays the role of a single mother while Ahlawat plays her neighbor and a math teacher and Varma is seen as a cop.

'Kaala Paani'

Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani's directorial Kaala Paani is another hit Netflix series that was released in October. With Mona Singh in the lead role, the seven-part series is about a mysterious disease that grips the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It shows the desperate efforts of the doctors who find a cure for the disease in a battle for survival against it.

'Kohrra'

Starring Barun Sobti, Survinder Vicky, and Harleen Sethi, Kohrra is a critically acclaimed series directed by Randeep Jha. The police procedural drama was released in July. The story revolves around an NRI who returns to India for his wedding. However, days before his marriage, his body is found in agriculture fields, putting the local police on a task to solve his murder mystery.

'Scoop'

Starring Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Scoop is based on the life of former journalist Jigna Vora's biographical memoir titled Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. Tannah plays a character based on Vora in Scoop, which shows how her life takes a turn after being accused of the murder of Mid-Day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey. Hansal Mehta has directed it.

