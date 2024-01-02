Best TV shows to look forward to in early 2024

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Best TV shows to look forward to in early 2024

By Namrata Ganguly 08:26 pm Jan 02, 202408:26 pm

Upcoming web series in 2024

As the OTT landscape continues to evolve, anticipation builds for the next wave of groundbreaking and captivating TV shows set to grace our screens in 2024. The below-listed curation offers a glimpse into the most highly anticipated series, promising to deliver compelling narratives, exceptional performances, and unforgettable moments that will define the television landscape in the coming year.

2/6

'The Brothers Sun' (January 4- Netflix)

Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu's The Brothers Sun is an action-packed comedy and family drama narrating a bloody feud between Taipei's deadliest societies and a new rising faction. After the assassination of the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles "Chairleg" Sun (Justin Chien) protects his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li).

3/6

'Expats' (January 26- Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Lulu Wang, Expats is based on Janice YK Lee's 2016 novel The Expatriates. The six-episode series stars Nicole Kidman as Margaret, a woman who has shifted her entire family to Hong Kong, and Sarayu Blue as Hilary, a career-driven woman whose friendship with Margaret is shattered by circumstance. Episodes will be launched weekly till the finale on February 23.

4/6

'Masters of the Air' (January 26- Apple TV+)

The upcoming war drama miniseries Masters of the Air is inspired by Donald L Miller's 2007 book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany. It focuses on the actions of the US Army Air Forces's 100th Bomb Group aka "Bloody Hundredth" because of the significant losses it sustained in combat missions during World War II.

5/6

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (February 2- Amazon Prime Video)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith, created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, is a spy comedy television series starring Glover and Maya Erskine as the titular characters. The series follows John and Jane Smith hired by a spy agency that offers them a life of travel, luxury, and espionage along with a new identity in an arranged marriage. Paul Dano co-stars.

6/6

'3 Body Problem' (March 21- Netflix)

Created by David Benioff, DB Weiss, and Alexander Woo, the upcoming sci-fi television series 3 Body Problem is based on Liu Cixin's Chinese namesake novel. In the 1960s China, a crucial choice was made and now a group of scientists in the present is forced to confront the greatest threat to humanity, reverberating over time and space.