Dawson Leery, Ted Mosby: Unlikeable protagonists in TV shows

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Feb 09, 2024

What's the story Rarely do we see protagonists in black and white; they're morally ambiguous and often not your typical heroes to cheer for. We have brought you some brilliant, popular, and beloved television shows through which we will explore the complexities and nuances of characters who defy traditional likability. They challenge norms, question morality, and add layers to the narratives of diverse worlds.

Dawson Leery in 'Dawson's Creek' (1998-2003)

Dawson's Creek features James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery whose idealistic and at times self-absorbed nature can divide viewers. Dawson's romantic entanglements and his often judgmental approach to friendships make him a polarizing character. While some find his earnestness endearing, others perceive it as unlikeable, making Dawson a character that sparks varied opinions within the context of the iconic teen drama.

Ted Mosby in 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

In How I Met Your Mother, Josh Radnor portrays Ted Mosby, a character whose romantic pursuits and often self-centered/selfish behavior have polarized audiences. Ted's relentless quest for love, combined with his sentimental narration, has been criticized for overshadowing the ensemble dynamic. Ted seems endearing to some, while others find him unbearable, creating diverse opinions about his role in the legendary sitcom.

Michael Scott in 'The Office' (2005-2013)

In The Office, Steve Carell's portrayal of Michael Scott renders a character whose cringe-worthy antics irritate and annoy everyone around him. As the bumbling regional manager of Dunder Mifflin, Michael's misguided attempts at humor and leadership create discomfort among his colleagues. However, beneath the awkwardness lies a sense of loneliness, humanizing Scott, and challenging viewers' perceptions of the show's comedic protagonist.

Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005- )

Meredith Grey, portrayed by Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy, undergoes a transformative journey from a vulnerable intern to a resilient doctor. While her choices and relationships are complex, labeling her as one of the most unlikeable protagonists oversimplifies her character. Meredith's evolution and challenges make her a multidimensional figure, sparking both empathy and admiration from viewers.

Piper Chapman- 'Orange is the New Black' (2013 - 2019)

In Orange Is the New Black, Taylor Schilling's Piper Chapman faces complexities that often challenge the way we perceive her. Initially introduced as privileged and naive, Piper's actions, relationships, and entitlement contributed to her nuanced character arc. While her flaws elicit mixed feelings, the show's exploration of her growth within the prison system allows for a deeper understanding of Chapman as a protagonist.