By Namrata Ganguly 12:18 pm Dec 21, 2023

Worst shows that came out in 2023

With emerging OTT platforms, there has been a steep rise in the content as well. But, not all have won hearts or landed well. Here, we look at some of television's disappointing offerings of 2023 where the magic fizzled and the storytelling stumbled. With the below list, unveiling the worst-rated shows of 2023—a showcase of missed opportunities and creative missteps.

'Robyn Hood' (1/10)

As the title suggests, music video director and filmmaker Director X (Julien Christian Lutz) reimagined the English legend Robin Hood in the Canadian action drama series Robyn Hood. The series revolves around Robyn Loxley and The Hood, an anti-authoritarian masked hip-hop group, as they expose injustices and struggle for equality and freedom in the city of New Nottingham.

'Queen Cleopatra' (1.1/10)

The Netflix docudrama Queen Cleopatra delves into the mesmerizing life of one of history's most iconic figures. It navigates the triumphs and tribulations of a queen who defied norms and left an indelible mark on the pages of time. However, the casting choices of the series including the titular character portrayed by a Black woman sparked controversies in Egypt.

'The Idol' (4.5/10)

The Idol follows Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), an aspiring pop idol, and her complicated relationship with Tedros (The Weeknd), an immoral shady nightclub owner, and the dark world of music and stardom in between. Created by Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim, and The Weeknd, HBO's latest series received poor reviews upon its premiere and has now been canceled after its first season comprising five episodes.

'True Lies' (5.2/10)

Created by Matt Nix, the action television series True Lies is based on James Cameron's 1994 namesake film which is inspired by the 1991 French film La Totale! by Claude Zidi. It centers on a suburban housewife who learns her husband, a tech salesman, is an accomplished international spy, which helps save both their marriage and the world.

'Gotham Knights' (5.2/10)

The superhero series Gotham Knights centers on members of the Batman family and other DC Comics characters after Bruce Wayne's murder. In the aftermath of Wayne's death, his adopted son joins hands with the kids of Batman's adversaries. These mismatched runaways will emerge as the city's next generation of heroes called the "Gotham Knights" as the city grows increasingly perilous.